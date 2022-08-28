Artist Conversation: Teo Nguyen of Việt Nam Peace Project
Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Minneapolis-based painter and conceptual artist Teo Nguyen will be in conversation with Micah Tran, his spouse and frequent creative “sounding board,” to discuss the artist’s current exhibition Teo Nguyen: Vietnam Peace Project. The conversation will be facilitated by Dennis Michael Jon, Mia’s Associate Curator of Global Contemporary Art, who organized the exhibition in collaboration with the artist.
Tickets are $10.