Artist Conversation: Teo Nguyen of Việt Nam Peace Project

Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Minneapolis-based painter and conceptual artist Teo Nguyen will be in conversation with Micah Tran, his spouse and frequent creative “sounding board,” to discuss the artist’s current exhibition Teo Nguyen: Vietnam Peace Project. The conversation will be facilitated by Dennis Michael Jon, Mia’s Associate Curator of Global Contemporary Art, who organized the exhibition in collaboration with the artist.

Tickets are $10.

Art, Lecture/Discussion, Museums And Galleries
