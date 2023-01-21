Art Shanty 2023

Since 2004, Art Shanty creates outdoor art experience for everyone to enjoy, and this year, their art explosion is heading to Bde Unma, or Lake Harriet. All artists involved get the opportunity to create any sort of whacky, experimental creation they choose, on one condition – It's inspired by a fishing village. With live performances, music, family-fun for everyone to enjoy, and free admittance, this 4-week long winter art festival attracts over 20,000 visitors!