Art in the Gardens

Explore the Arboretum’s peak summer blooms and take in a little art and live music while you’re at it. The three-day Art in the Garden 2022 event features paintings, pottery, foods, woodwork, jewelry, and other fine crafts from nearly 70 artists, live music events each day with performers such as Paul Imaholte, who plays a wide range of stringed instruments, and The Abiders, who offer a blend of country, folk, and blues.