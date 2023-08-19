Art in the Gardens
to
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318
Join us for Art in the Gardens in August at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Art in the Gardens is a unique showcase of art and nature, where visitors and artists can mix, mingle, stroll, eat and shop. You'll find high-quality products available at the market, ranging from artisan foods and handmade jewelry to nature-inspired art and spa-worthy bath and body products. Special events during Art in the Gardens include live music and access to a special food tent.