Join us for Art in the Gardens in August at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Art in the Gardens is a unique showcase of art and nature, where visitors and artists can mix, mingle, stroll, eat and shop. You'll find high-quality products available at the market, ranging from artisan foods and handmade jewelry to nature-inspired art and spa-worthy bath and body products. Special events during Art in the Gardens include live music and access to a special food tent.