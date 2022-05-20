Art-A-Whirl 2022

The largest open studio tour in the country is back in May

Various Locations Minneapolis, Minnesota ,

In May, over 1,000 Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) member artists, galleries and businesses participate in more than 60 locations in  Northeast Minneapolis for the annual Art-A-Whirl tour. Enjoy artist demonstrations and interactive activities, listen to live music, and enjoy local restaurants and breweries. Art-A-Whirl is free and open to the public.

Check their directory to see what artists and galleries are open!

