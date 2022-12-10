Arbeiter’s BIPOC Holiday Market

Arbeiter Brewing Co. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

Get your holiday shopping done with dozens of BIPOC makers, bakers and purveyors of great books. Shop unique paper jewelry from Obsidian Pause, whimsical trinkets from Gigi's Flair Emporium, handmade pottery from Functional Heirlooms, handpoured candles from El Vergel, handcarved wooden goodies from Good Wood Collective, made-from-scratch snacks from Blackberry Bakery, books from Babycake's Book Stack, hand printed apparel from MBMB, illustrated prints from Lora Hlavsaand a food truck pop up from Chalo Cookup. 

Art, Food & Drink, Market, Shopping Event
