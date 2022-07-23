Aquatennial Night Market

Minneapolis Craft Market x Aquatennial Crossover

Gold Medal Park 2nd St. and 11th Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

As the ultimate summer crossover event, the Minneapolis Craft Market is joining the Aquatennial celebrations. Situated in Gold Medal Park, the market is the perfect place to browse while waiting for the fireworks. You might even leave with a thing or two in hand.

Info

Food & Drink, Shopping Event
