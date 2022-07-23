Aquatennial Night Market
Minneapolis Craft Market x Aquatennial Crossover
to
Gold Medal Park 2nd St. and 11th Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
As the ultimate summer crossover event, the Minneapolis Craft Market is joining the Aquatennial celebrations. Situated in Gold Medal Park, the market is the perfect place to browse while waiting for the fireworks. You might even leave with a thing or two in hand.
Info
Gold Medal Park 2nd St. and 11th Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Food & Drink, Shopping Event