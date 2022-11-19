Panel: Appropriation from the Native Perspective

to

Northrup King Building 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

The Mnisota Native Artists Alliance and the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association are hosting a conversation on appropriation and colonization of art, identity, and culture. Ashley Fairbanks (White Earth Anishinaabe), Marlena Myles (Spirit Lake Dakota/ Mohegan) and Lumhe Micco Sampson (Seneca/Creek) are leaders in the conversation about decolonization and appropriation, join them for a panel discussion with light refreshments from the Sioux Chef.

Info

Northrup King Building 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
Lecture/Discussion
to
