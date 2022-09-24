AppleJAM 2022

to

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318

Experience the 4th annual AppleJAM, featuring a concert by Humbird, as well as a variety of family-friendly activities highlighting apples. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Haralson apple, which was introduced by the University of Minnesota in 1922, with apple bingo, lawn games, a scavenger hunt and apple-themed concessions, including beverages from Excelsior Brewing Co. Local band The Z's will open for Humbird at 5 p.m., and Humbird will perform from 6-8 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the show from the Farm at the Arb event lawns.

Info

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Store
