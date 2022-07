Join in on the fun at the 4th annual AppleJAM, featuring a variety of family-friendly apple-centered activities. This year celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Haralson apple, introduced by the University of Minnesota in 1922. Tickets are available to purchase for Minnesota Landscape Arboretum members ($10), non-members ($25), and children 15 years old and younger ($5), and go on sale on July 20.