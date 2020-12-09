AppleHouse Holiday Boutique
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318
Safely shop for your holiday gifts at the AppleHouse Holiday Boutique. Located in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum AppleHouse, you'll be able to find specialty food items including holiday pies, beautiful home decor, winter wear, Minnesota baskets, puzzles, children's clothing and gifts, vintage signs, lighted trees, gift baskets and more in this apple heaven! Limited varieties of famous apples will be available too!