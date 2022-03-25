An Evening with Miloe: Concert and Conversation

Join Bobby Kabeya AKA Miloe, at the Cedar Cultural Center for a concert presented by the Alliance Française. After the concert, see Miloe in conversation with Jay Gabler from The Current and Salif Keita from KFAI.

This event will be the final program in the Alliance Française' Mois de la Francophonie (Francophonie month). It is dedicated to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tickets are $15 Advance, $20 Day of Show.