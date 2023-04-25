An American Tail The Musical

A new Children's Theater Company world premier is headed to the Whittier neighborhood theater with a whole lot of tails and whiskers coming along, too. An American Tail follows along as Fievel Mousekewitz, a young mouse, is forced out of his home in Russia because of an army of cats. He ends up in New York City where he meanders the life of a new immigrant with dreams of reuniting his family. Bring the whole family to the new musical based on the 1986 film.