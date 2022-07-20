American Swedish Institute "The Morning Dip" First Look Party
American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Each morning in Torekov, Sweden, nearly the entire town descends to the local pier, Morganbryggan, for a ritual morning dip into the North Sea. Peggy Anderson, a photographer based in New York and Sweden, brings her photographic examination of Swedish communal practice to the American Swedish Institute with a new exhibit, Morgandopp/The Morning Dip.
Tickets to the first look party are $25, or $20 for ASI members. Enjoy interactive activities, demos, and live music from Kings of Cole.
The exhibit will be on display from July 21-Oct. 30