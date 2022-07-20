American Swedish Institute "The Morning Dip" First Look Party

to

Buy Tickets

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Each morning in Torekov, Sweden, nearly the entire town descends to the local pier, Morganbryggan, for a ritual morning dip into the North Sea. Peggy Anderson, a photographer based in New York and Sweden, brings her photographic examination of Swedish communal practice to the American Swedish Institute with a new exhibit, Morgandopp/The Morning Dip. 

Tickets to the first look party are $25, or $20 for ASI members. Enjoy interactive activities, demos, and live music from Kings of Cole. 

The exhibit will be on display from July 21-Oct. 30

Info

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - American Swedish Institute "The Morning Dip" First Look Party - 2022-07-20 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - American Swedish Institute "The Morning Dip" First Look Party - 2022-07-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - American Swedish Institute "The Morning Dip" First Look Party - 2022-07-20 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - American Swedish Institute "The Morning Dip" First Look Party - 2022-07-20 17:00:00 ical