American Swedish Institute "The Morning Dip" First Look Party

Each morning in Torekov, Sweden, nearly the entire town descends to the local pier, Morganbryggan, for a ritual morning dip into the North Sea. Peggy Anderson, a photographer based in New York and Sweden, brings her photographic examination of Swedish communal practice to the American Swedish Institute with a new exhibit, Morgandopp/The Morning Dip.

Tickets to the first look party are $25, or $20 for ASI members. Enjoy interactive activities, demos, and live music from Kings of Cole.

The exhibit will be on display from July 21-Oct. 30