American Ballet Theatre at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, Minnesota 55318

The American Ballet Theatre is coming to Minnesota, but this time around they won't be grand jeté-ing on Northrop's stage. The dancers of this esteemed ballet company will perform a mixed repertory at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and instead of a conventional stage, they'll perform on a custom-built one that folds out of an 18-wheeler truck they're using to tour the country. It's true! Bring your own lawn chair and prepare yourself for an out-of-the-ordinary ballet experience presented by Northrop Auditorium. 

Photo by Jennifer Whalen

Dance
