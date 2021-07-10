American Ballet Theatre at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

The American Ballet Theatre is coming to Minnesota, but this time around they won't be grand jeté-ing on Northrop's stage. The dancers of this esteemed ballet company will perform a mixed repertory at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and instead of a conventional stage, they'll perform on a custom-built one that folds out of an 18-wheeler truck they're using to tour the country. It's true! Bring your own lawn chair and prepare yourself for an out-of-the-ordinary ballet experience presented by Northrop Auditorium.