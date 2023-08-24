Allan Sekula: Fish Story
Walker Art Center 1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Originally debuting in the early 1990's, this project from American artist Allan Sekula examines the realities of globalization through photography. Fish Story specifically documents the disparities in expanding globalization through ports and harbors in shipping hubs around the world. Not put on display in the United States since 1999, Fish Story will be in view at the Walker from August 24th to January 21st, 2024.