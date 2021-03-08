All My Relations Arts: Seed Week

NACDI and All My Relations Arts presents Seed Week, a week-long virtual celebration of seeds through storytelling, art, music, and more. Monday kicks off with Traditional Seed Storytelling with Hope Flanagan, Jim Rock, and Rocky Makes Room for Them. The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson's book launch takes over for Tuesday, where Wilson and others will perform a reading. Dream of Wild Health will lead a seed planting workshop on Wednesday which will be followed by a Sunflower Cookie Youth Leader cooking demo. Closing out the week will be Seed Celebration, Art, Music, and Panel, featuring Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance, Indigenous Food Network, Dream of Wild Health, and others. All events are free, open to the public, and will be available via Zoom.

