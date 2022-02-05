Alight Donation Drive

Alight is partnering with the St. Paul Saints, Team Rubicon and Two Men and a Truck for a donation drive for over 250 Afghan families. The team is looking for home furniture donations to help evacuee families that are arriving to their new homes in Minnesota. Help these families set up their homes and get a warm Minnesota welcome.

The first 50 people to make a donation will receive a voucher to redeem 2 free tickets to a select Saints home game in April. The first 100 people to make a donation will receive a free coffee gift card from Two Men and a Truck.