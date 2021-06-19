Alchemy & Intention: Summer Solstice Performance Art Festival
Franconia Sculpture Park 29836 St. Croix Tr., Shafer, Minnesota 55074
This year's Summer Solstice Performance Art Festival at Franconia Sculpture Park, titled Alchemy & Intention, will feature the work of 20 artists from across the U.S. through site-specific performances that follow a common theme of ritual and resilience as a spark for social change and healing. This event is free and open to the public; parking is available for $5.