Ain't too proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
The Hennepin Theatre Trust presents the Temptations as a Broadway musical
Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Ain't too proud, the hit new Broadway musical, follows the Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It's the unforgettable story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America with the soundtrack of the legendary quintet once called the greatest R&B group of all time.