Ain't too proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Orpheum Theatre 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Ain't too proud, the hit new Broadway musical, follows the Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It's the unforgettable story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America with the soundtrack of the legendary quintet once called the greatest R&B group of all time. 

Theater
