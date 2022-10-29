AIGA Design Camp 2022
to
Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
The largest regional design conference in the country is in its 42nd year. This years Design Camp strays from the norm, hosted as an all day event at the MIA, it strives to be as accessible as possible.
AIGA Minnesota will feature keynote speakers from leading creative companies, unique short presentations, a panel discussion, artistic activities, entertainment, industry representatives, and more for an unforgettable event.