Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles

In the mood for a distraction from all of the holiday craziness filling the Twin Cities? Head to Theatre in the Round for an evening of 1930s mystery at a theater adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.

to

Tickets are available here

Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454

Poison, murder, and Belgium detectives – oh my! Agatha Christie's mystery novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, has been put oh the stage at Theatre in the Round. The 1930s-based story transports viewers to a mysterious manner where Hastings is staying after WWI with his friend, John Cavendish. But when John's mother is poisoned, everything changes and everyone becomes a suspect.   

Info

Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Theater
Tickets are available here
to
Google Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles - 2022-11-18 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles - 2022-11-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles - 2022-11-18 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles - 2022-11-18 00:00:00 ical