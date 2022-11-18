Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles
In the mood for a distraction from all of the holiday craziness filling the Twin Cities? Head to Theatre in the Round for an evening of 1930s mystery at a theater adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles.
Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Poison, murder, and Belgium detectives – oh my! Agatha Christie's mystery novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, has been put oh the stage at Theatre in the Round. The 1930s-based story transports viewers to a mysterious manner where Hastings is staying after WWI with his friend, John Cavendish. But when John's mother is poisoned, everything changes and everyone becomes a suspect.