AfroLatinidad: Vibras de la Diaspora

Celebrating the pride and resilience of the Afro-Diaspora in Latinx countries

La Doña Cervecería 241 Fremont Ave North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

Presented by LatinoLEAD and Borikén Cultural Center, the 3rd annual AfroLatinidad: Vibras de la Diaspora is an evening of culture, art, and dance that celebrates and acknowledges the history and presence of Afro-Latinx in Minnesota.

There will be music by Bembé Drum & Dance artist in residence Beto Torrens joined by musicians and dancers of the Borikén Cultural Center.

Info

Food & Drink, Live Music, Party
