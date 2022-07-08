Presented by LatinoLEAD and Borikén Cultural Center, the 3rd annual AfroLatinidad: Vibras de la Diaspora is an evening of culture, art, and dance that celebrates and acknowledges the history and presence of Afro-Latinx in Minnesota.

There will be music by Bembé Drum & Dance artist in residence Beto Torrens joined by musicians and dancers of the Borikén Cultural Center.