A Streetcar Named Desire at Yellow Tree Theatre

School teacher Blanche DuBois loses her ancestral home following the death of her remaining relatives. She relocated from Lauren, Mississippi to the cramped quarters of her estranged younger sister and her brother-in-law's apartment in a blue-collar neighborhood of New Orleans. Though unable to face the brutal reality, Blanche spys a shimmer of hope while connecting with her brother-in-law’s friend, Mitch. But Blanche still cannot face the truth of her own past and ultimately spirals into madness.