A Servants' Christmas at History Theatre

to

Buy Tickets

History Theatre 30 E. 10th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

It’s December of 1899 on Summit Ave. in St. Paul when Monica, a young immigrant, is hired by the Warner family to serve as a “Second Girl.” Mr. Warner, a strict Christian, has recently lost his wife and mother of his two children, making this holiday season particularly difficult for everyone. Monica, who is Jewish, fears that if her Jewish heritage is revealed, she may be dismissed from the job she so desperately needs. A story of love, acceptance, and understanding that will surely put you in the Christmas spirit.

Info

History Theatre 30 E. 10th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - A Servants' Christmas at History Theatre - 2022-11-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Servants' Christmas at History Theatre - 2022-11-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Servants' Christmas at History Theatre - 2022-11-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Servants' Christmas at History Theatre - 2022-11-19 00:00:00 ical