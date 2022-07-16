A Room Full of Matches
A poetry slam by Black Table Arts Co-op
Black Table Arts Co-op 3737 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Black Table Arts and Jandeltha Rae present 'A Room Full of Matches' The second event of the series that creates space for the art of spoken word. It is described as a 'merging of community and competition,' where up to 12 poets will have the opportunity to compete for a cash prize in a three-round slam.
Black Table Arts invites you, your people and your laughs to this outdoor event.