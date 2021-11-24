A Planetarium Film Festival at Bell Museum

Traveling inside the body, around Minnesota and out into the universe's furthest reaches at the Bell Museum's Cinematic Cosmos film festival. Every hour all week, visitors can watch Bell original productions as well as new releases. The festival runs November 24-28, though it will be closed on Thanksgiving day. Ticket price ranges from $4 for UMN students to $8 for adults. (You'll get in for free if you're 0-2 years old though).