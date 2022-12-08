The Twin Cities Ballet returns with their annual production of A Minnesota Nutcracker, a retelling of the original story with local flair with Minnesota settings and custom designed Minnesota-centric backdrops.

This year, they are introducing their Sensory-Relaxed performance (on December 8) that enables children and people with sensory sensitivities to experience the art of ballet with relaxed theater rules, such as the house lights staying on, theater doors remaining open, and a designated “quiet zone” to allow for increased comfort.