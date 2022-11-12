A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens classic holiday tale is returning for the 48th season in a row -- with a few new changes. Adapted from its original version by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by the Guthrie's Artistic Director, Joseph Haj, the tale still follows along Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he journeys through memories of his past, moments present, and images of his future, with a few new twists and turns with lots of new scenic, prop, costume, lighting, and sound design.