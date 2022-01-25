A Blossom Residency at the Turf Club

Blossom, founded to give back to the Twin Cities creatively and financially, held their first local show in October. Their January residency at the Turf Club will feature dynamic lineups each week, and all proceeds will be donated to the Aliveness Project and Zacah. Shows at First Avenue-affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7 p.m.