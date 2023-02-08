Ready or Hot: Rock, Runway, and Reproductive Rights
Ready or Hot returns for the first time since 2020 and we can’t wait to bring Planned Parenthood supporters back together for an evening of fashion and music at the most iconic music venue in town.
First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Ready or Hot is an inclusive, body-positive fashion show and concert celebrating the vital work of Planned Parenthood North Central States—featuring Kiss the Tiger, DJ Jake Rudh, and community models. Proceeds from the event support our sexual and reproductive health services and medically accurate and inclusive sex education in Minnesota.