'90s Throwback New Years Eve Party
Reign in the new year to an evening dedicated to the tunes that everyone can't help but love -- the 1990s -- spun by local DJs.
InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., Saint Paul, City of, Minnesota 55101
Ray Seville and The Original Five welcome everyone to step back in time to celebrate the new year. With four local DJs spinning '90s tunes all night, food available for purchase, access to Resolution's Caribbean Bash in the Upper Ballroom for an additional charge, and a special room rate for party attendees, this New Years Even event is one not to miss.