Comedic curiosities, local and global explorations, alien encounters and more! The 5th annual Red Cedar Film Festival boasts 40+ international and independent shorts and features from 10 countries over 4 days.

Film Showtimes:

Thursday & Friday: 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM, & 9:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, & 9:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM