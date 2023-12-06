2023 Land O' Lakes Dog Show

The Land O' Lakes annual kennel club dog show is returning with a competition full of dogs of all shapes, sizes, breeds, and colors wagging their way around the St. Paul RiverCentre.

Tickets are available here

St. Paul RiverCentre 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., Ste. 502, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Watch first-hand as all of the ultra furry, tail wagging pups make their way around the St. Paul RiverCentre for the 2023 Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show. Tickets for the pup parade are available online and will also be available for purchase at the door of the event. 

