2022 Water Garden Tour

Join the Minnesota Water Garden Society for its 25th annual Water Garden Tour on July 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Immerse yourself in bubbling streams, roaring waterfalls, and beautiful gardens across the Twin Cities, and look out for plant sales at site H. Tickets can be purchased in advance ($15), the day of the tour ($20) or for a single site ($5).

Site A: 3249 Noble Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN 55422

Site B: 5845 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis, MN 55422

Site C: 4052 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55409

Site D: 4407 Blaisdell Ave., Minneapolis 55419

Site E: 637 Quail Ridge Circle, Mendota Heights, MN 55210

Site F: 2316 Valley View Court E., Maplewood, MN 55119

Site G: 9640 Hillingdon Rd., Woodbury MN 55125

Site H: 9843 Wynstone Court, Woodbury, MN 55125

Site I: 1031 River Dr. E., River Falls, WI 54022

Site J: 494 Old Cemetery Rd., Roberts, WI 54023

A map of the sites and directions can be found here