2022 Water Garden Tour
to
Various Locations Minneapolis, Minnesota ,
Join the Minnesota Water Garden Society for its 25th annual Water Garden Tour on July 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Immerse yourself in bubbling streams, roaring waterfalls, and beautiful gardens across the Twin Cities, and look out for plant sales at site H. Tickets can be purchased in advance ($15), the day of the tour ($20) or for a single site ($5).
Site A: 3249 Noble Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN 55422
Site B: 5845 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis, MN 55422
Site C: 4052 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55409
Site D: 4407 Blaisdell Ave., Minneapolis 55419
Site E: 637 Quail Ridge Circle, Mendota Heights, MN 55210
Site F: 2316 Valley View Court E., Maplewood, MN 55119
Site G: 9640 Hillingdon Rd., Woodbury MN 55125
Site H: 9843 Wynstone Court, Woodbury, MN 55125
Site I: 1031 River Dr. E., River Falls, WI 54022
Site J: 494 Old Cemetery Rd., Roberts, WI 54023
A map of the sites and directions can be found here