2022 Twin Cities Tweed Ride

Join the Minnesota Historical Society for a bike ride through some of the most scenic and historic areas of St. Paul and Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riders will start at the James J. Hill house and ride along Summit Avenue, the Stone Arch Bridge, and then conclude outside of the Hennepin History Museum. Registration and admission are free. Admission to James J. Hill House, Mill City Museum, and Hennepin History Museum are not included.