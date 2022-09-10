2022 Twin Cities Grilled Cheese and Mac Festival

Spend the day eating nothing but carbs at this year's Twin Cities Grilled Cheese and Mac Festival. Delayed in 2021 because of COVID, it is rescheduled for Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of local chefs' take on grilled cheese bites and macaroni and cheese. The event is 21+

General admission tickets are available for purchase and include entry to the event, unlimited sampling of grilled cheese and an open bar. There are also The Big Cheese tickets available for purchase that includes access to a VIP area with a private bar, seating, and restrooms. The tickets are all-inclusive. No additional purchases are required at the event. There will be free water.

Tickets are not for sale at this time. Currently, the location of the festival is unknown.

The event will feature two sessions throughout the day. Details listed below.

Session 1 - 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Session 2 - 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.