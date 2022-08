With more than five venues, $1000 costume contest, food specials, an after party, and more, this year’s spooky scary Halloween bar crawl is one event you won’t want to miss.

Bar crawlers will tackle Cowboy Jacks, Gluek’s, Gold Room, O’Donovan’s Irish Pub, Pourhouse, Sneaky Pete’s, The Brass Rail, The Exchange, The Gay 90s, Ties Lounge from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and retire to an after party from 10 p.m. to midnight.