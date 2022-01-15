The Art Shanty Projects, public art set up right on the lake, will bring the community together this winter with creative installations, performances, art activities and movement activities to keep everyone toasty. After taking a break last winter, the experience returns with a pandemic-cautious, outdoor only experience this year. Explore the festivities for free on weekends between January 15 - February 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.