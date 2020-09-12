2020 Curtain Call Ball–Virtual

This streaming event will include performances by Twin Cities theater artists and celebrates CTC's mission to connect children with the transformative power of theater. The annual event serves as a crucial fundraiser for artistic and educational programming. The gala starts at 7 p.m., but 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. will host a pre-party for kids with interactive activities. The event is free to the public, but donations are accepted.