140 lbs: How Beauty Killed My Mother
Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
Theater Mu continues their season with a pre-recorded performance of 140 lbs: How Beauty Killed My Mother, written and performed by Susan Lieu. The show follows the death of Susan's mother after surgery and explores themes of intergenerational trauma, parent-child relationships, body insecurity, lack of accountability in the medical system, and more. The pre-recorded performance will air on March 26 and will be available on-demand through March 28.