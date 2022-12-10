12 Bars of Christmas Crawl
It's the most wonderful crawl of the year! Sip your way into the holiday season at the 6th annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl.
Brothers Bar & Grill 430 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Ho-ho-hold that beer and make your way to Brothers in downtown Minneapolis for the bar crawl of the holiday season. Grab you best ugly holiday sweater, tie up your winter boots, and make your way to the 6th annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl. The holiday drinking extravaganza will include your very own color changing Santa stadium cups, holiday drink specials, and a holiday light-up necklace for the first 50 folks to sign up.