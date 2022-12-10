Ho-ho-hold that beer and make your way to Brothers in downtown Minneapolis for the bar crawl of the holiday season. Grab you best ugly holiday sweater, tie up your winter boots, and make your way to the 6th annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl. The holiday drinking extravaganza will include your very own color changing Santa stadium cups, holiday drink specials, and a holiday light-up necklace for the first 50 folks to sign up.