0.5K Winter Beer Dash

Run a few blocks and have a few beers afterwards? We're in. The final event in the Minnesota Brewery Running Series is a 0.5K (Yep, you read that right.) with lots to offer besides a nice winter run and a few brews. Each ticket includes two free beers, a festive holiday sweater, a Brewery Running Series swag item (like a pint glass or winter hat), plus access to live music, food trucks, a holiday costume contest, and door prize giveaways.