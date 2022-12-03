0.5K Winter Beer Dash

Minnesota Brewery Running Series is returning with their final event of the 2022 season. What better inspiration for a quick run than knowing there's a beer waiting for you at the finish line?

Tickets are available here

612Brew 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

Run a few blocks and have a few beers afterwards? We're in. The final event in the Minnesota Brewery Running Series is a 0.5K (Yep, you read that right.) with lots to offer besides a nice winter run and a few brews. Each ticket includes two free beers, a festive holiday sweater, a Brewery Running Series swag item (like a pint glass or winter hat), plus access to live music, food trucks, a holiday costume contest, and door prize giveaways.  

