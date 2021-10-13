White Squirrel Bar Comes to West Seventh

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams The White Squirrel Bar

It’s exactly what the neighborhood was missing.

Jarret and Dani Oulman sensed the need for a haunt that was something cool, something indie, something new that still felt like something old in their St. Paul neighborhood. So the duo, who share ownership in the 331 Club with Jarret’s father, Jon, opened The White Squirrel Bar.

Reforming a historic building with a coat of black paint, the pair created a small bar with a small cocktail list and a small stage. It works on so many levels, from the cool reel-to-reel tape player in the wall to the roster of scrappy local bands and the edgy food trucks parked out front—and, of course, the local mascot painted on the side of the building: Kevin the albino squirrel can be seen hanging around the neighborhood, just like the other cool kids.

974 W. 7th St., St. Paul, whitesquirrelbar.com