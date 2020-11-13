9 Comforting Pies for a Stressful Year

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
The Year of 2020 Sweatpants Pie
Trying times call for many things, but none more forcefully than pie. We may lose our restaurants, never see a live concert again, and not set foot inside any structure other than our homes and grocery stores until 2022, but pie will persist. Here are nine of the best.
beet pie
Beet Pie
Rachel Anderson made pies all over town before starting Vikings and Goddesses Pie Company last year. The beet pie—a farmers’ market fave—is available through her weekly pie delivery and, soon, in her new kitchen and retail space. vikingsandgoddessespiecompany.com
triple berry fruit pie
Triple Berry Slab
Heather Keogh of Heather’s Pies became locally Insta-famous a few years ago for her fruit pies, lovingly detailed with sweet messages, seasonal shape details, and intricate latticework. Now you can grab Keogh’s pies via curbside pickup or her delivery PieGram service. heatherspies.com
slice of key lime pie
Hey, gluten-free friends, this beaut is available (by special order) just for you. Pie for all!
Key Lime
No pie list can be taken seriously without this classic. Birchwood’s key lime, complete with graham cracker crust, has been a Twin Cities fave for years—and it’s not going anywhere. Order a whole pie online from the Seward neighborhood café, or add a slice to your takeout order. 3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com
three types of pop tarts
Triple Berry, Salted Caramel Apple, and Pumpkin spice mocha Pop-Tarts
Emily Lauer of Fruit and Grain lovingly crafts hand pies, full pies, galettes, and more. Flavors rotate weekly, but she typically offers at least two fruit options, something chocolatey, and something savory. “Once the pandemic hit, I doubled my sales. People were looking for comfort, something to look forward to,” she says. Watch for full pie options and special Thanksgiving-ish pop-tarts this holiday season. facebook.com/fruitandgrain
Buffalo Chicken pot pie
Buffalo Chicken Pot Pie
Don’t sleep on the savory pies at Hot Hands, in St. Paul (like this zippy buffalo chicken). And if you’re feeling extra generous, Hot Hands also lets you gift a pie slice to a stranger in need. Just pay $5, they’ll hang a ticket on the wall, and anyone can claim the pie. 272 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-300-1503, hothandspie.com
lemon pie
Grandma Lu’s Lemon Angel
If you want a pie from Rachel Swan and Karen “Ratchet” Mattison’s bakery, Pie and Mighty, you’ll need to win the pie lottery. The team sends out a newsletter detailing the pies they’re baking that week. If you want one, enter their lottery. Look for the Lemon Angel, with a puffy meringue crust. 3553 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612,822-2132, pieandmightymsp.com
pork pie
Talk about detail: These intricate meat pies, from Quebracho, take three days to craft, bake, and cool.
Pork Pie
Belen Rodriguez of Quebracho is known for her empanadas, another farmers’ market mainstay. But don’t miss her European-style meat pies: Rodriguez wraps her housemade pork sausage in French pâte brisée crust and pours a Marsala wine-reduction aspic between the meat and pastry. quebrachomn.com
Strawberry Rhubarb Message Pie Coconut Cream pie
Randy Ferguson’s three-year-old biz grew steadily during the pandemic, when people called to order pies topped with sassy messages like “COVID Sucks” or “Piedemic” for their quarantined loved ones. Not feeling the COVID talk? As long as a custom message will fit on a pie, Ferguson’s got you.
Strawberry Rhubarb Message Pie / Coconut Cream pie
Randy Ferguson started his side hustle, RandyPie, after his friends and family wouldn’t stop asking him to make pies. Now people can custom order his cheeky-message masterpieces for pickup or delivery around the Twin Cities with just a few days’ notice. We like the strawberry rhubarb (complete with rhubarb from the farm where Ferguson grew up!) and the light and fluffy coconut cream. randypiemn.com
Pie server ($4), by Threshold, from Target, target.com; Light blue side plate ($26), by Mizu-Mizu, from The Foundry Home Goods, 322. W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-333-8484; cake fork ($12), by sunao, also from The Foundry Home Goods; Jenn check linen kitchen cloth ($16), by fog linen, also from The Foundry Home Goods