9 Comforting Pies for a Stressful Year

Trying times call for many things, but none more forcefully than pie. We may lose our restaurants, never see a live concert again, and not set foot inside any structure other than our homes and grocery stores until 2022, but pie will persist. Here are nine of the best.

Beet Pie

Rachel Anderson made pies all over town before starting Vikings and Goddesses Pie Company last year. The beet pie—a farmers’ market fave—is available through her weekly pie delivery and, soon, in her new kitchen and retail space. vikingsandgoddessespiecompany.com

Triple Berry Slab

Heather Keogh of Heather’s Pies became locally Insta-famous a few years ago for her fruit pies, lovingly detailed with sweet messages, seasonal shape details, and intricate latticework. Now you can grab Keogh’s pies via curbside pickup or her delivery PieGram service. heatherspies.com

Key Lime

No pie list can be taken seriously without this classic. Birchwood’s key lime, complete with graham cracker crust, has been a Twin Cities fave for years—and it’s not going anywhere. Order a whole pie online from the Seward neighborhood café, or add a slice to your takeout order. 3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Triple Berry, Salted Caramel Apple, and Pumpkin spice mocha Pop-Tarts

Emily Lauer of Fruit and Grain lovingly crafts hand pies, full pies, galettes, and more. Flavors rotate weekly, but she typically offers at least two fruit options, something chocolatey, and something savory. “Once the pandemic hit, I doubled my sales. People were looking for comfort, something to look forward to,” she says. Watch for full pie options and special Thanksgiving-ish pop-tarts this holiday season. facebook.com/fruitandgrain

Buffalo Chicken Pot Pie

Don’t sleep on the savory pies at Hot Hands, in St. Paul (like this zippy buffalo chicken). And if you’re feeling extra generous, Hot Hands also lets you gift a pie slice to a stranger in need. Just pay $5, they’ll hang a ticket on the wall, and anyone can claim the pie. 272 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-300-1503, hothandspie.com

Grandma Lu’s Lemon Angel

If you want a pie from Rachel Swan and Karen “Ratchet” Mattison’s bakery, Pie and Mighty, you’ll need to win the pie lottery. The team sends out a newsletter detailing the pies they’re baking that week. If you want one, enter their lottery. Look for the Lemon Angel, with a puffy meringue crust. 3553 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612,822-2132, pieandmightymsp.com

Pork Pie

Belen Rodriguez of Quebracho is known for her empanadas, another farmers’ market mainstay. But don’t miss her European-style meat pies: Rodriguez wraps her housemade pork sausage in French pâte brisée crust and pours a Marsala wine-reduction aspic between the meat and pastry. quebrachomn.com

Strawberry Rhubarb Message Pie / Coconut Cream pie

Randy Ferguson started his side hustle, RandyPie, after his friends and family wouldn’t stop asking him to make pies. Now people can custom order his cheeky-message masterpieces for pickup or delivery around the Twin Cities with just a few days’ notice. We like the strawberry rhubarb (complete with rhubarb from the farm where Ferguson grew up!) and the light and fluffy coconut cream. randypiemn.com

