Where to Order Thanksgiving Takeout 2020

× Expand Photograph by Lauren Cutshall Union Hmong Kitchen Thanksgiving Turkey

If ever there was a year to let the professionals do the cooking for your holiday, it's this one. Self-care is having one of our top chefs make your gravy, IMHO. And, since many of us aren't under the gun to make a huge feast for the extended family, maybe this is the year we splurge and make smaller be spectacular. Yes, Brasa has already sold out so don't dally.

MEAL KITS and A LA CARTE

Union Hmong Kitchen will kick you right out of your dry-turkey rut (see that pic above). Let Yia Vang make you a meal that bridges midwest and Hmong family traditions with a de-boned turkey stuffed with egg roll stuffing, Hmong tater tot hotdish, his mom's steambuns, and all the Tiger Bite hot sauce you'll need to wake up Uncle Bob. You even get banana leaves for the table. Meal kit $385 for 8-10 guests. Pick up at Republic at Seven Corners on 11/25.

What if you just left it all in the hands of Jamie Malone? Her Grand Cafe at Home idea is inspiring. Just tell them how many people you have, pick the things of hers that you love (maybe duck cassoulet, maybe beef Wellington) and they will design a custom meal kit for you, complete with florals, wine, cocktails, even a playlist if you desire. Custom pricing, dahling.

Let Gavin Kaysen work in the kitchen for you. GK at Home is offering the full meal deal with all the fixings, or ala carte items if you just need him to make the stuffing or have backup gravy. Also: wine pairings!! Meal kit $195 for 3-4 guests, $325 for 6-8 guests, ala carte from $6-$55. Order by 11/17, pick up at Spoon and Stable on Wed. 11/25.

France 44 Cheese Shop has left nothing—not even the carrot-chevre ravioli, brined turkey breast, and a bag of Kopplin's coffee—out of their All Day Thanksgiving Bundle. Plus, it comes in a nifty canvas tote. But you can also order turkey and sides on their own: Parker House rolls are a get and if you get your bird from them you can have them spatchcock it for you. Also: wine pairings!! Bundle $200 for 4+ guests (and $10 from each order goes to Second Harvest Heartland), ala carte from $10-$75. Order by 11/20, pick up on 11/25 in either Mpls. or St. Paul.

It's all about options at Lowry Hill Meats. Dip into their pre-order page and you'll see: choose a whole bird, or a smoked bird, or do standing rib roast this year. Maybe 2020 is the year for a whole duck, or a whole pheasant, both are here. Sausages, stock, yams, foie gras gravy, pies are all on deck too. Most meats will require a deposit that will be applied to the final cost at different $/pound rates (i.e. rib roast is $24/pound, Wild Acres smoked turkey is $12/pound). Order by 11/20, pick up from Mpls. on 11/23-25.

Travail Kitchen has prepared a classic Thanksgiving meal full of everything you could possibly want, AND they've carved the bird already for you. And to top off the holiday of giving thanks, for every ten meals purchased Travail will donate a meal to the PRISM food shelf. Meal kit $195 for 4-6 guests, +$85 for the sweets add on. Order by 10pm on 11/23, delivery for $20 in the metro or pick up in Robbinsdale on 11/24 or 25.

Support local farmers with your Thanksgiving by Birchwood by adding brandy braised pulled turkey breast, maple squash mash, and buns by the half-dozen to your menu. Or, order family style for a little bit of everything and don’t forget a pie! Family Style kits $100 for 4-6 guests, $160 for 8-12, ala carte from $6-$80. Order by 11/22, delivery for $15 or pick up in Mpls. on 11/24 or 25.

Pick your Thanksgiving feast a la carte this year from the Grocers Table. Start with their charcuterie and cheese boards and work your way towards their main event of brined Ferndale Market turkey, rich chicken and foie gras gravy, and blood orange and cranberry chutney. Then, ease the weekend by ordering the Morning After Brunch kit with quiche and French toast bake. Don’t forget a desert and a centerpiece from Arts and Flowers. Boards from $100, brunch kit $100 for 6-8 guests, ala carte from $8-$80. Order by 11/18, pick up in Wayzata on 11/24 or 25.

Birch’s on the Lake has packed their Thanksgiving to-go option with fan favorites and classics with a twist. Enjoy turkey AND smoked ham, plus trout caesar salad, gruyere whipped potatoes and more. Meal kit $220 for 4-6 guests. Pick up in Long Lake on 11/25.

Grab the Afton House Inn’s Thanksgiving takeout meals and score turkey, sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes, and your choice of pie among other tasty treats. Or just grab a pie or some mashed potatoes to make your life easier. Meal kits $130 for 4-6 guests, $225 for 10-12 guests, ala carte from $5-$15. Pick up in Afton on 11/25.

Do ZERO cooking and get your Thanksgiving meal INN a box this year from the Lake Elmo Inn, complete with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, and more. Pick your pie from their array of pumpkin, dutch apple, pecan, and french silk. This is a fully cooked and hot takeout meal. Meal $130 for 6 guests, $225 for 10-12 guests. Pick up in Lake Elmo HOT AND READY on TD 11/26 from 9am-1pm.

Surdyk's Cheese Shop obviously has all the goods for the grabbing. No big kits, but all the mixy-matchy magic of stock, gravy, re-heatable sides like sweet potatoes with honey butter and cheesy potato gratin. Also local free-range turkeys and pies (plus a whole liquor shop as your pick up point, or just choose the TD Wine 4-pak for $45.). A la carte from $6-$40. Order by 11/18, pick up in Northeast Mpls. on 11/25.

Letting The Lex do the work and bringing that food into your home could be the game changer that turns your 2020 around. This dinner includes classic roasted turkey, and whipped yukon gold potatoes, but also some dark rum sweet potato casserole and roasted Brussles hash with local apples and bacon. All is ready to pick up on TD, with perhaps a slight heat up if needed. Dinner $185 for 6 guests, add pie for $30. Order soon, pick up curbside on Grand Ave. on 11/26.

Fhima’s has take-and-bake meal kits for a classic Thanksgiving spread: tuck into free-range, herb-crusted turkey, sweet potatoes with marshmallow cream, and pumpkin or apple pie. Side note: these breads are fantastic and better than you could make. Also nice to see, an option to order for just two eaters in case you are on strict quarantine. Meal kits $120 for 2 guests, $220 for four guests, $400 for 8 guests. Ordering has been extended to 11/9 (!!!), delivery for $30 or pick up in Mpls. on 11/24 or 25.

Young Joni is offering a Thanksgiving spread with some delicious twists: get ready for Korean sweet potato and ginger gratin, cream of shiitake Brussels sprout casserole with crispy onions, and apple and chicken liver stuffing. And hello, just pick up the Wonder Cider cocktail kit while you're at it. Meal kits $120 for 2-4 guests, $200 for 6-8 guests. Order by midnight 11/22, pick up in Northeast Mpls. on 11/25.

D'Amico knows what they are doing, they only run catering in all the great event centers in the state. Their big TD kit is elevated midwest eating, with wild rice salad, fall spice cranberries, herb roasted turkey breast and slow braised turkey thighs. Meal kit $195 for 6 guests, add pie for $24. Order by noon 11/23, pick up in Brooklyn Park or St. Louis Park on 11/25.

If you are all psyched about doing your own bird, but need a little boost on the rest, Alma is stepping up for you with the Fall Feast. They've got a stuffing kit, a pumpkin pie kit, even a bloody mary kit with ingredients and instructions. Not to call off that pick up pint of gravy or house ricotta with fresh herbs. Also: wine pairings! Various kits $12-$45, and ala carte $3-$7. Order soon, pick up in Northeast Mpls. on 11/24 or 25.

There's no need to lament your lack of a smoker, and there's need to flail like a giant turtle on your back as you try to deep fry a turkey. You have a friend in Animales BBQ, from whom you may just pick up an expertly smoked round of stellar and high quality proteins. From prime rib, to a whole brisket, to a half turkey that comes with pork gravy: they got you. Also, those jalapeno and cheddar grits are better than you think and the pro-tip is getting a round of biscuits to make next-day sammies with. Meats from $40-$225, sides from $3-$16. Order soon, pick up in Northeast Mpls. on 11/25 or 26.

The kids at 6Smith are not afraid to mix it up and then serve it up hot and ready on TD. In their feast pack, you get shrimp and smoked salmon for snacky apps (don't fill up!), two kinds of salad, all the sides and turkey PLUS prime rib. Family Feast $284 for 4-6 guests. Order soon, pick up HOT AND READY on 11/26.

You know who's been doing this for years, and winning at it? Kowalski's. So many options, like a Just-Sides dinner kit, or just get the roasted turkey breast, or fully cooked turkey, or raw but oven ready turkey. Or get the full deal with beans, stuffing, gravy, bird and all that jazz. And reminder: it's a grocery store with every thing else you need. Dinner kit $20 for 2 guests, $109 for 4-6 guests, $169 for 10-12 guests. Order anytime up to 48 hours ahead (they are closed 11/26), delivery or pick up at many metro locations on 11/24 or 25.

TABLE BOOSTERS

An underrated rule of Thanksgiving dinner: don’t forget the drinks. Tattersall Distilling is selling curbside cocktail kits that you can tailor to your personal taste. A few holiday favorites are caramel apple, Gold Rush, and apple raspberry spice. Each kit contains a 750ml of mix plus a 374ml of spirit of your choice, which can also be bought separately. Full kits $32-$25 for 6-8 cocktails, mixes alone $20. Pick up in Northeast every Thur.-Fri., from 4-7 pm and Sat., noon-3 pm. This one you can order ahead, chums.

Thr3 Jack in North Loop has some things you might want to grab to make the weekend better. Maybe a bottle of the house Bootleg mix would make a great hostess gift, or pick up a 1/2 pound of the house turkey pastrami if you think you'll get aced out of leftovers. Closed on Thanksgiving, but open Friday-Sunday.

For those Thanksgiving diners who secretly want to just eat all the cheese, look no further than Alemar Cheese Company’s Thanksgiving Essentials box. The locally cheesemasters includes cuts from creamy Bent River Camembert, funky Good Thunder washed in Surly beer, fresh Sakatah which is wrapped in a pickled grape leaf, and tangy Fromage Blanc, as well as curds (which make an excellent snack for the cook). Box $75, pick up 11/23 or 24 at the Food Bldg in Northeast OR ship one to a loved one outside the metro.