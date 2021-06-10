Where to Have a Takeout Picnic

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams picnic essentials Gear Up: The best picnic is a spontaneous picnic, so keep essentials at the ready in the back of your rig. Start with a workhorse of a basket—ours is made of recycled plastic packing strips—that holds all your stuff and is easy to clean.

Fill a catchall with napkins, utensils, a paring knife, wine/bottle opener, and other essentials. This one is made from vintage boat sails, part of a limited-edition collection. ($38–$98), from Studio 411 Salon, Bryn Mawr, 612-374-1477

We paired our large tote with the perfect picnic blanket, which has just the right amount of thickness, a smooth surface (won’t attract grass and twigs), and fabric that won’t easily snag. Tote ($40) and reversible blanket ($38), both from Patina, eight metro locations, patinastores.com

We’re all about sustainability, so pack melamine plates and vintage flatware that can be used again and again. Gingham plates ($23 for set of four), also from Patina

Grand Szechuan Restaurant

10602 France Ave. S., Bloomington, grandszechuanmn.com

Hyland Hills

Fill a thermos with tea—or some good sake. Peruse the Grand Szechuan appetizer section, and order all the dumplings and lovely little dim sum treats you’ve ever wanted. Spicy Chengdu dumplings and steamed mini buns. Sesame balls and dan dan noodles. Maybe add garlic pork ribs or half a crispy duck? Then head to the rolling hills of Hyland, where you’ll spread out on a table, and snap some Insta pics.

iHeartPho

850 Maryland Ave. E., St. Paul, iheartphomn.com

Lake Phalen

Banh mi sandwiches are one of life’s picnic triumphs: French-Vietnamese hybrids in which an airy baguette is stuffed with aioli and a harmony of herbs, quick-pickled vegetables, and fillings such as tofu or grilled chicken. Head to neighboring swimming jewel Lake Phalen—nestled in a 494-acre park in the heart of St. Paul—with treasures in hand, and hit the beach with high culinary style!

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

Minnetonka and St. Louis Park, yumkitchen.com

Cedar Lake Beaches

Tell the kids you’re going to have a fancy picnic like ones you see in magazines. Pop open the Yum! website. Start by letting everyone pick their own cupcake—now the kids are excited. Add salads, club sandwiches, quarts of chicken salad. When you pull up in front of Yum!, pop your trunk and a nice person will put your picnic in your car. Then, drive off to the white sand hills of Cedar Lake’s beaches. Eat, swim, rejoice!

Mason Jar Kitchen

1565 Cliff Rd., Eagan, masonjar.kitchen

Lebanon Hills Regional Park

Pack one of those light-the-whole-bag charcoal situations in your trunk. When a sunny weekend approaches, check out Mason Jar’s smart, tasty, and useful Grill Kits (order 24 hours ahead). Maybe you’re in a burger mood, or want salmon, or grilling vegetables? Pick up the kit on your way to the enormous Lebanon Hills park. Choose a picnic site with a grill, light a match—yep, you’re officially a picnic rock star.