Where to Buy Coffee Beans Locally

Since many of us are now working from home, daily trips to our favorite coffee joints near the office have decreased. And, since we can no longer rely on office coffee either, many of us are making our own morning cups of joe. Whether you’re getting tired of instant coffee, or running low on your go-to blends, there’s plenty of coffee beans to try around the Twin Cities.

An important fact about Minnesota: We were the launchsite for the Third Wave of coffee economy. Many of our favorite local roasters boast fair-trade coffee which directly benefits the farms and communities where our coffee originates from. In addition to that, many are also eco-friendly through their packaging, delivery methods, and recycling efforts. Here are a few local places you can support now.

Peace Coffee

What began with a desire to help farmers of the 1980’s family farm crisis became one of the largest fair-trade coffee suppliers in the state. A cofounding member of Cooperative Coffees, they create fair and sustainable trade relationships with farmers to directly import coffee. Support their mission with bundles of beans like the Twin Cities and Tree Hugger signature blends. peacecoffee.com

Wesley Andrews

The ethically sourced and sustainable brand hopes to provide coffee that also serves as "conversation complements." Make yours with their jasmine and nectarine filled Ethiopian Danse blend, or their Rwanda Kanzu which features flavors like cassava, sweet potato, and banana. wesleyandrews.cc

Bootstrap

When picking out a new roastery to try, it can be difficult to pick your first blend. Do you go with the flagship, your favorite type of blend, or a wildcard in hopes for a delicious discovery? At Bootstrap, you can do all those (plus one more!) with a curated sample pack. Try beans like the no-nonsense Blue Collar Blend, or their Honduras Cabpriel which is full of fresh-harvest flavors. bootstrapcoffeeroasters.com

Misfit Coffee

If you want to know where your coffee comes from right down to the farm and altitude, Misfit Coffee is for you. Blends feature notes like plum and sugarcane juice, and you can even join the bean team subscription plan. Swing by to pick up their ready-made bottles of lattes, cold brew, and tea. misfitcoffee.com

Kopplin’s Coffee

Kopplin’s works hard to support their workers, growers, and community. Whether it’s providing livable wages for their employees or supporting local farmers, they make sure to show up for others. Support them and stay connected with your coworkers with care packages that contain assortments of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, candy, candles, tiny soaps, and more. We won’t judge if you send one to yourself as well. kopplinscoffee.com

Dogwood

While their Uptown location may have closed, you can still get your favorite beans from Dogwood’s three other locations or online. Roasts have flavor profiles that appeal to a wider audience. Options include Bear Hug which is like a chocolate cake topped with berries, and the citrusy, tangy fruit filled Neon coffee, among others. dogwoodcoffee.com

Northern Coffeeworks

Get your fill of Minnesota-themed coffee beans from Northern Coffeeworks. From the dark chocolate and maple syrup notes in Cabin Vibes, to the cacao nib and green grape flavors of Boundary Waters blends, you’ll be hard pressed not to feel like a true Minnesotan. They also have instant coffee for when you don’t have time to grind a fresh cup in the morning. northerncoffeeworks.com

Five Watt

For those of us missing live music, Five Watt can help keep the nostalgia alive with blends like First Act and Dad Rock. While the smokiness in the toffee and cocoa laden Dad Rock dark roast might not replace the smokiness of your fave concert venue, it’ll certainly taste better. Eight packs of their cold press coffee, and caffeinated water are also available for order. fivewattcoffee.com

Up Coffee Roasters

Get everything you need for your home brewing station here. Up Coffee Roasters has the beans, the syrups, the milk alternatives, and more. They travel the world in search of sustainably-grown beans, and roast them in small batches. Choose from a variety of roasts that range from a light full city roast to a dark Italian roast. upcoffeeroasters.com

Roundtable Coffee Works

This St. Paul coffee shop built their brand around appreciation, whether it’s for kindness, a simple cup of coffee, or the coffee making process itself. Their rotation of coffee beans are fresh-roasted and ever-changing, so keep your eyes peeled, or join their subscription plan. roundtablecw.com

City Girl Coffee

This Instagrammable Duluth coffee brand is more than just eye-candy. In addition to being sustainable, they work to bring awareness and equality to women working in the coffee industry. With every purchase of coffee, they send a portion to nonprofits that support women where the beans originated. Purchase a sipscription, or one of their small-batch roasts like Mama Java or Blondie Brazil. citygirlcoffee.com

Folly Coffee

Folly Coffee beans are available at Kowalski and Lunds & Byerlys locations around the metro, but you can also stop by the St. Louis Park roaster for a tour and tasting to see the beans before they get packaged.Theirhouse blend balances a lighter brightness with sweetness. follycoffee.com