The first inkling I had that something had really changed in the industry was right after the winter restaurant shutdown was ending. My high schooler, Jake, went back to his part-time kitchen job and after a week reported, “It’s weird; not everyone came back. And Julio, my favorite guy to work with, told me he might not stay. He might just leave the industry altogether.” Where would he go? Jake said that Julio had told him that a few of his cousins had gone south and a few were doing construction and making good money.

So, when I first started hearing owners spouting the “lazy worker’s don’t want to work” mantra as the reason for the labor shortage, it felt a little tinged with that angry-parent flavor of frustration and fear. But there was something else that nipped at my ability to accept that workers were just day drinking and collecting checks: I had left the job, twice. Right as I was feeling exhausted by small tips and the late-late-night hours of bartending in the ’90s, an opportunity opened in the corporate office of my restaurant company, and I took it. True, I stayed in the industry, but I had a salary and health insurance for the first time. The second time, when I was over the male-dominated culture and loose rules of restaurant life, I took an opportunity to freelance, and suddenly I was my own boss for a decade.

I get it. When you’re in a job that you’re struggling through and an opportunity presents itself, wouldn’t we all agree that the smart move is to take it? What’s with defining moral fortitude as staying in the ranks as a server or line cook? It’s like believing that someone has a moral responsibility to forever remain a receptionist and not move up in your company because you like the way they answer the phone. I think the lockdowns gave people in the service industry the free time and financial support to reimagine their lives, to see other opportunities. It just happened en masse.

I wanted to know what they’d found. After corresponding with a few workers who have left the industry, I found it very telling that almost none wanted me to use their real names or give information that could identify them. Like true industry folk, they know there’s a chance they’ll return to it someday, that they’ll need to dip back in for a few shifts a week if things don’t work out. And they don’t want to be branded as traitors. So, just so you know, beyond my own kid, everyone’s name has been changed.

Nancy was a server at a high-end steak house. She was making big bucks every shift but had a kid at home and had to switch into mommy mode during the pandemic. “I realized how much I’d given up, how much of my daughter’s life I’d missed. Plus, I didn’t have the day care option like I did before. And honestly, I don’t know how much longer I want to be on my feet for that many hours a day.” In the new online culture, Nancy finished a degree she’d been slowly working on and then took a remote job with a company in California. She works from home during set hours, which is nice, but admits to missing the bustle and action of serving.

Greg was a bartender. “I loved bartending, but when the job was suddenly gone and not possible to do, I couldn’t just sit still and wait for it to maybe come back. And maybe it would come back and then disappear again. It was the instability that kind of rocked me.” He immediately started working for Instacart as a way to keep busy, but eventually quit because it didn’t really scratch the itch. Greg ended up connecting with a former frequent bar customer and now works with him creating corporate events. “I get to use the customer service skills I have from years in the industry, but I don’t have to kiss ass for tips. It’s pretty great.”

A few workers had gone back to school; some had moved to sales in adjacent industries. Jean, for instance, had been laid off from her hotel hospitality position but picked up a sales gig with a wine distributor. Another person decided to move into retail because the company had a clear path to management—and because they wouldn’t have to “bleach down any coolers ever again.” And at least two were in the process of launching their own businesses.

Are there workers day drinking and waiting for the money to run down before they sign up for the suddenly higher-paying jobs? Of course, and that’s an opportunity, too. It’s hardly lazy to game the system of supply and demand. But the pandemic changed the way a lot of workers looked at their industry lives and what they valued. And that reawakening is going to have an impact for a lot longer than when those checks stop rolling in.