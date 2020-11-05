What to Shop From Local Restaurants

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams The Cook in your Cupboard

One of the best evolutions during the pandemic: the blossoming of the restaurant marketplace. While maximizing their ingredients and supporting local farmers and purveyors who have also felt the financial sting, eateries have taken to sharing their secret weapons of the kitchen with us. Chef-recipe sauces and dips, top-secret olive oil sources, and uniquely cut pastas are all now available to you, the home cook, to elevate your chefin’ game.

Coconut Chili Crisp

from: Hai Hai

Chef Christina Nguyen sells this personal take on a favorite cult-status Chinese condiment. It’s got kick with a nice tropical breeze. Use on eggs, in marinades, and over corn. haihaimpls.com - $9

Starter

from: Honey and Rye

Time to start baking bread again. And if your spring loaves didn’t quite measure up, get help from your St. Louis Park bakery friends. A little of their dough starter in your fridge could make all the difference. honey-and-rye.com - $5

Deviled Ham Spread

from: Bungalow Club

Skip searching for Aunt Sally’s coveted ham salad recipe, and dodge the supermarket deli as well. Just let this little pink pot of spiced pork speak for you. thebungalowclubmpls.com - $10

Mustard

from: Birchwood Cafe

The best way to feel good about slathering your Oktoberwursts with bright yellow goodness is to make sure it’s made with organic ground mustard, organic turmeric, and just a hit of organic cayenne. birchwoodcafe.com - $6

Butter and Olive Oil

from: Due Focacceria

There are good fats, and there are great fats, like the pair you can score in St. Paul. Find lemon compound butter or first-pressed olive oil the kitchen gets in bulk, then sells in cute bottles. duefocacceria.com - $5 Butter / $14 Olive Oil

Torchio Pasta

from: Monello

If you can’t face another rigatoni, add a bag of Mike DeCamp’s fresh bronze die-cut pasta to your to-go order. And yes, Monello will sell you its secret sauce by the pint, as well. monellompls.com - $7