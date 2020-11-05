What to Shop From Local Restaurants

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
The Cook in your Cupboard
One of the best evolutions during the pandemic: the blossoming of the restaurant marketplace. While maximizing their ingredients and supporting local farmers and purveyors who have also felt the financial sting, eateries have taken to sharing their secret weapons of the kitchen with us. Chef-recipe sauces and dips, top-secret olive oil sources, and uniquely cut pastas are all now available to you, the home cook, to elevate your chefin’ game.
Coconut Chili Crisp
from: Hai Hai
Coconut Chili Crisp from HaiHai
Chef Christina Nguyen sells this personal take on a favorite cult-status Chinese condiment. It’s got kick with a nice tropical breeze. Use on eggs, in marinades, and over corn. haihaimpls.com - $9
Starter
from: Honey and Rye
Starter from Honey and Rye
Time to start baking bread again. And if your spring loaves didn’t quite measure up, get help from your St. Louis Park bakery friends. A little of their dough starter in your fridge could make all the difference. honey-and-rye.com - $5
Deviled Ham Spread
from: Bungalow Club
Deviled Ham Spread from Bungalow Club
Skip searching for Aunt Sally’s coveted ham salad recipe, and dodge the supermarket deli as well. Just let this little pink pot of spiced pork speak for you. thebungalowclubmpls.com - $10
Mustard
from: Birchwood Cafe
Mustard from Birchwood Cafe
The best way to feel good about slathering your Oktoberwursts with bright yellow goodness is to make sure it’s made with organic ground mustard, organic turmeric, and just a hit of organic cayenne. birchwoodcafe.com - $6
Butter and Olive Oil
from: Due Focacceria
Butter and Olive Oil from Due Foracceria
There are good fats, and there are great fats, like the pair you can score in St. Paul. Find lemon compound butter or first-pressed olive oil the kitchen gets in bulk, then sells in cute bottles. duefocacceria.com - $5 Butter / $14 Olive Oil
Torchio Pasta
from: Monello
Torchio Pasta from Monello
If you can’t face another rigatoni, add a bag of Mike DeCamp’s fresh bronze die-cut pasta to your to-go order. And yes, Monello will sell you its secret sauce by the pint, as well. monellompls.com - $7